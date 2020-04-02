Debbie McGee has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Paul Daniels as she marked their 32nd wedding anniversary on Thursday. Sharing a rare picture of the magician on Twitter, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "32 years ago today it was warm and sunny and I married this very special man. I miss him every day but always thankful I had him in my life." Debbie married Paul in April 1988, a decade after they first met in 1979. The TV star, who was married for 28 years, sadly lost her husband four years ago after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

32 years ago today it was warm and sunny & I married this very special man. I miss him every day but always thankful I had him in my life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VXKSug5mWq — Debbie McGee (@thedebbiemcgee) April 2, 2020

Fellow Strictly star Davood Ghadami replied to Debbie's post with a red love heart, while GMB's Charlotte Hawkins said: "Thinking of you - sending love." Alexandra Burke also added a series of red love hearts. One fan remarked: "Every time I saw you two live on stage together the love was evident. We were lucky to witness that too." Another commented: "Thinking of you today Debbie, What wonderful memories you must have of Paul who I’m also remembering today. Sending you lots of love."

Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee were married for 28 years

Last April, Debbie opened up about moving on from her late husband when probed about finding love again. "I do think I will in the future but I'm not worried if I don't," she said on Good Morning Britain. "It has to be with the right person." The 61-year-old added: "There are some people who are just trying to fill that gap, or give them support or replace that person [who has died]. I think, I really know, it's wrong to try and replace that person."

Opening more up about herself, the former magician's assistant continued: "I need to be secure in my own life, to be happy on my own and then I'll come to a time when I meet somebody who is very different to Paul - and not replacing Paul. I don't think you can do that quickly after losing them."

