Gwen Stefani shares rare photo of son Kingston as he celebrates lockdown birthday

Gwen Stefani's fans couldn't believe just how quickly time has flown after the star paid tribute to her son Kingston on his 14th birthday on Tuesday. The No Doubt singer took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the teenager on the beach, and wrote alongside it: "Happy 14th bday to my firstborn son – thank you god for making me his mama." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "How is this child 14 Gwen? I remember when he was born!" while another wrote: "Wow such a handsome boy like his mama." A third added: "Oh my goodness. So grown up. Where does time go?"

Gwen Stefani shared a rare photo of son Kingston on his birthday

Gavin Rossdale also paid tribute to his son on his special day

Kingston is the oldest son of Gwen and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who also shared a sweet tribute post to his son on his special day. Alongside a series of pictures of the teenager from over the years, Gavin wrote: "Kingston James McGregor Rossdale - 14 years old today. What a journey with this young man. King you blow me away. Such a kind, funny, smart, handsome, naughty, spirited, articulate, dynamic sapien. You’re so full of love and humour it feels like we got something right although the credit belongs to you. We are gonna celebrate hard tonight. I’m sorry there is no large gathering as you had requested (and advertised) but that will come. Let’s all get safer first. What can I tell you - you’re the love of my life. The eye of my apple. You know I do it all (mostly) for you and your siblings right?"

Gwen and Gavin also share sons Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six, while the Bush lead singer is also dad to model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe. Gavin opened up about his split from Gwen in an interview with US Weekly in 2017, saying: "There's been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It's really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don't know what there is other than that." He continued: "We're all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I'm just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things. I'm trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows."

