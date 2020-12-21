Beyoncé opens up about motherhood and the love she has for her kids The singer is a doting mum to twins Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, but when she does share family moments, it's always memorable – like when her pregnancy announcement with her twins broke records on Instagram.

Although the star has been keeping a low profile during the lockdown, her former PA Manuel A. Mendez, recently took to Instagram to share heartwarming footage of the star talking about motherhood.

The clip was from her 2019 Homecoming documentary and saw the doting mum sitting outside in the garden with husband Jay-Z, while reading to children Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé opened up about motherhood in her Homecoming documentary

"When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond earth," she said.

Manuel shared the video alongside the message: "Love is beyond earth - An intense feeling of deep affection to the ones you love the most. It’s very important always not only now during COVID-19 pandemic to express love, kindness, compassion and respect to your family, friends or a person whom does not know. What beauty are you creating, cultivating, or inviting in today? *Comment below, I would like to hear your thoughts."

Manuel has worked with the Carter family for many years and is now Blue Ivy's stylist, finding age-appropriate outfits for the little girl when she joins her famous parents at high-profile events.

The Lemoande singer is a doting mum to her three children

Beyoncé recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mum, Tina Knowles, on Mother's Day, and in a heartfelt message, the singer revealed her greatest goal as a mum, with one of the lines in her post reading: "My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel." The XO hitmaker also shared a collage of pictures of her mum over the years, as well as childhood photos of herself, and images of her children.

In a rare television interview in 2018 on Good Morning America, Beyoncé opened up about her family life. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

