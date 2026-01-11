Blake Shelton breaks silence on Gwen Stefani divorce rumors

Country star Blake Shelton is setting the record straight amid ongoing speculation about his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA on January 10, 2026, the 49-year-old addressed persistent rumors – which have been circulating since October 2025 – that he and Gwen, 56, were headed for divorce after tying the knot in 2021.

© Getty Images Blake and Gwen backstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

"I started noticing these articles popping up about, 'Blake and Gwen, they're split up,'" Shelton explained. "'They're not even seeing each other anymore, they're going through a divorce.' And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … 'Oh, they're back together again!'"

He continued, poking fun at the cycle of speculation: "Another week goes by and we're not seen at the grocery store … 'They're divorcing.' I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, 'That looks so real.' But I know I don't even own that shirt – or, 'Whose car is that?'"

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake attend NBC's Opry 100

Blake said the experience has made him deeply sceptical of what he sees online. "I don't believe anything anymore that I see on the internet," he added.

Despite the rumors, Blake has previously spoken candidly about how solid his relationship with Gwen feels. In May, he told People that as they approached the 10-year milestone since they first started dating, time seemed to have flown by.

© Instagram Blake and Gwen with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale

"It honestly does," he said at the time. "Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship where it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened…' and then you realise, 'Oh my God, that was eight years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?"

While acknowledging that a decade together is significant, Blake said the relationship still feels fresh. Even after all these years, he noted, being with Gwen has never stopped feeling "new" – a sentiment that appears to speak louder than any online headline.

© Gwen Stefani Instagram A special photo from Blake and Gwen's wedding

Gwen, 56, and Blake, 49, have been married since July of 2021, tying the knot on Blake's Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch, which is now their family home. Together, they also co-parent Gwen's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 11.