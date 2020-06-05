Frankie Bridge reveals surprising reason why she will never go on I'm a Celebrity Frankie's husband Wayne took part in 2016

Frankie and Wayne Bridge joined Gaby Roslin on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab, and opened up about their family life during lockdown, home schooling their two boys and reality TV shows – with Frankie admitting that she would never go on I'm a Celebrity, despite her husband taking part in 2016.

Speaking live with Gaby, the mother-of-two explained her reasons: "You know what, I would love to do it. It's always been the other reality show that I said would be cool to do but for me, now that we have the boys, it's such a long time away without any contact so that is number one for me, that's what puts me off."

She added: "But also, I don't even like ketchup Gaby, like, I am so terrified of food and trying things so imagine me in the challenges. I would be a nightmare."

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been married since 2014

Wayne agreed with his wife, and said: "She would struggle massively, I couldn't see her many stars to be honest. I think she would really struggle. She would struggle with any challenge, for sure."

"Any eating stuff… I'm really funny with textures and stuff like that which would mean that everyone would vote for me, wouldn't they?" Frankie said laughing.

Frankie is not new to reality TV shows. Back in 2014 she took part in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and reached the final with Kevin Clifton. Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev went on to be crowned winners.

Asked if he would ever take part in the hit dance show, Wayne joked: "I do think about it, but I wouldn't want to do it and bring the trophy home because obviously Frankie never brought the trophy home so...

"No, to be honest, I am not a really good dancer, I reckon if you ask me after a few beers I'd probably say yes, never say never!" he said with a cheeky smile.