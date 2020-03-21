Fleur East pays sweet tribute to her dad after confirming he has died The former I'm A Celeb star shared the devastating news on Friday

Fleur East paid an emotional tribute to her dad Malcolm on Friday night after confirming the devastating news that he has sadly passed away. The former I'm A Celebrity star shared a series of sweet images of herself and her dad on Instagram, praising him for "cheering her on till the end". In an emotional statement, she wrote: "Daddy East, Max, the ultimate G! What a man you were! So young at heart, always living in the moment! Swagger in abundance and such an unforgettable presence. Loved by so many! You were always my biggest fan!"

She added: "Cheering me on until the end. You taught me and Keshia to be confident and to always chase our dreams. I will forever continue to make you proud. I’m so happy you saw us achieve so much. Every note I sing, every song I write and everything I do, will be for you. This album is for you Dad. Love you so much Daddy Darling. Have an amazing time up there! See you soon."

Fleur shared several images of her late father Malcolm on Instagram

The 32-year-old's followers and celebrity friends were quick to send messages of condolences to the singer, with TV presenter Angela Scanlon writing: "What a man. So sorry for your loss Fleur xx." Nicola Roberts added: "Sending you love babe xx," and Sarah Crawford penned: "Love you so much, sorry for your loss." Another of Fleur's friends said: "Love you sending light and my condolences to you and sis."

During Fleur's time in the jungle in 2018, Malcolm proudly spoke of his daughter. He told Mail Online: "She's got such a personality. She still has a connection with everyone with everyone that she's met. That's the type of girl she is. I'm sure that she'll go far."

