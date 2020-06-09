Rita Ora has shared a heart-melting video of herself as a child filmed in July 1994, and the hit-maker looks so sweet. In the clip, little Rita can be seen chatting away to the camera in a cute blue jumper as pigeons frolic in the background. The 29-year-old also posted two stills of the footage, alongside which she penned an important message about her experience as an immigrant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rita Ora shares rare video of herself as a little girl

In her caption, the Black Widow singer explained that even as a kid she loved the camera, adding that she hoped that the footage would bring a smile to the faces of her fans. Rita also told her followers that: "Everyone deserves a chance," and asked that people help build an "incredible environment" for children to "be a kid and grow in".

MORE: Rita Ora makes frozen margaritas using very unusual kitchen utensils - and fans are obsessed

Rita shared an important message

MORE: Rita Ora's mother Vera reveals singer has signed up to be NHS volunteer

But most importantly, the star opened up about her own experience as an immigrant, saying: "When my parents decided to move to England from Kosovo it was hard. I remember I had to see and witness certain things just so I could fit in, just so the refugee girl can cooperate with the girls in the skipping rope game in the playground (that’s what I used to call it!), but when I was in that park I was free."

She then reminded her followers: "We can’t be justified by the colour of our skin or where we are from, we are one race. The human race." Rita signed off her post lovingly, writing: "Anyway, I love you guys, that’s just my two cents. I hope you smile today. Give kids a place to feel free in. Thank you. Yours forever, Rita."

Fans were quick to praise Rita for her inspiring post, with one writing: "Beautiful caption. Well said." Another added: "Thank you for spreading love and kindness! The world needs more of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.