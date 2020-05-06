Rita Ora has proven that even if you don't have access to all of the professional cocktail-making equipment, you can still make delicious drinks at home during the coronavirus lockdown! The Voice UK judge got creative with her kitchen accessories to create her own frozen margarita recipe, which she shared with fans on Instagram.

The 29-year-old revealed her delicious cocktail tutorial was inspired by Cinco de Mayo, which falls on 5 May. Dressed in a chic black Y-3 sports bra and matching leggings, Rita stood in her modern kitchen in London, complete with muted cream walls, matching kitchen cabinets, dark work surfaces and a huge range cooker. She joked: "I'm going to do something that I am pretty good at doing - which is drinking!" Reassuring fans they can improvise with their equipment, she said: "I don't have a shaker, because I'm not a crazy cocktail-making person, but what I do like to do is drink, so I make things up." The Let You Love Me singer proceeded to pull out a Nutribullet instead!

The frozen margarita, which she called a 'Margarita by Rita', contained the traditional ingredients, but Rita opted for Prospero tequila - which is hardly surprising, as the star announced her partnership with the brand back in 2019. Rita's choice for her cocktail was the Prospero Blanco tequila, which is described as "rich in aromas and bright tones" on the website and is apparently her "personal fave." While it costs just $35, the tequila is unfortunately only available to buy in certain US states, but Rita revealed you can use other versions to get the same delicious result.

After sharing the tutorial on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to shower Rita with compliments. "SO NEEDED," one wrote, and another joked: "Rita as a bartender best crossover ever." Keep reading to see her recipe...

Rita Ora's frozen margarita

INGREDIENTS

1 lime

2 cups of ice

2 shots of Prospero Blanco tequila - other types of tequila would also work

Sugar water

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the sugar water, lime juice, ice and tequila in a blender.

Cut a slice of lime and wipe it along the edge of the glass before covering the outside with salt.

Pour the mixture into the glass and enjoy!

