Rita Ora's mother Vera reveals singer has signed up to be NHS volunteer

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Rita Ora's mother Vera has revealed that her daughter wants to join the nationwide battle to beat COVID-19 and has put herself forward to be a NHS volunteer.

"She's very keen to do her bit," says her proud mum. "She and her older sister Elena are among the 750,000 people who have applied to help out and prevent this illness coming through our door and overwhelming the NHS. They'll be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community."

In the interview Vera, a psychiatrist, talks about why she has decided to return to the NHS front line by helping to stop mental health and perinatal patients being exposed to the virus.

"There was never any question for me," she tells."I love my job and want to do my best. It’s my role and duty to help others. Nothing will stop me unless I'm not well enough to do it.

"These are challenging times and I've never before had to provide more compassion and support to other colleagues. I've witnessed heroism by all NHS staff – from doctors and nurses to porters and cleaners – in busy, stressful and risky environments.

"We unite as we all know that we are the people on the front line, and for some people the last resort in providing care."

And no-one is prouder than Rita. "My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes," the singer tells HELLO! "She is so brave and has been through so much on her own, yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know my mother is capable of. I’m so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it, too.

"But it's not only my mum," she adds. "All the NHS doctors and nurses are my heroes."

