Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after 6 years of marriage

Kelly Clarkson has shocked fans after filing for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock after six years of marriage. The American Idol winner filed official documents ending their marriage in Los Angeles last week, but the cause of their split is unknown.

The 38-year-old married Brandon in 2013, and the couple are parents to daughter River, five, and son Remington, four. Brandon also has two children from a previous marriage.

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock

The split comes only weeks after Kelly sparked rumours she wanted another baby with her husband, telling Gordon Ramsay she had "baby fever" after seeing his son Oscar on-screen during an interview. "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" Kelly told the chef.

Kelly and Brandon listed their home in Encino, California, for sale for $9.995million (£8.1million) in May, just two years after they bought it, which could have been an indication that they were preparing to part ways. They had been isolating together with their children at their ranch in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic, although Kelly admitted it hadn't all gone to plan when the pipes froze and they weren't able to access a plumber. She tweeted: "So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler's potty. And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I'd never do hahahaha."

Kelly and Brandon recently listed their California home for sale (Photo: Cameron Carothers for Compass)

Kelly and Brandon first met in 2006 when he was married to his first wife, but reconnected in 2012 after Kelly had performed at the Super Bowl. They married the following year, and it appears it had been love at first sight for the Since You've Been Gone Singer.

"We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, 'Oh we're so getting married,' I was so that girl," Clarkson said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest in October 2012. "When he became single, I was on the prowl."

