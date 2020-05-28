Gordon Ramsay left stunned as wife Tana admits she wants another baby The celebrity chef and his wife are parents to five children

They're already parents to five children aged between 22 and 13 months, but Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has revealed she would still love to add another baby to their brood. The celebrity chef was left stunned by the revelation as the couple made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in an interview that was also gatecrashed by their one-year-old son Oscar.

Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana admitted she wants another baby

However, she may have to convince Gordon that it's a good idea, as he turned to her in disbelief and said: "Six? What? Seriously?"

Gordon and Tana welcomed their youngest child, son Oscar, in April 2019. They are also parents to daughter Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, and Matilda, 18. The family is currently isolating at their holiday home in Cornwall, and Gordon recently shared his pride as his youngest son reached an exciting milestone during the lockdown.

Gordon and Tana's youngest child is only 13 months old

Despite being just over a year old, Oscar can already kick a football like a pro, with a video shared by Gordon showing the toddler dribbling the ball around their garden. The TV chef wrote: "Not bad at 13 months! Right footed also.....@oscarjramsay @socceraid 2036!!!"

The little boy appears to be following in his father's footsteps, too – Gordon shared an adorable photo of the young tot playing with a toy kitchen last week, and he already looks like he knows his way around one. Culinary talent certainly runs in the family; big sister Tilly is a budding chef herself, and has even had her own cooking show on CBBC.