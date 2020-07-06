Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking way she's keeping husband Derek physically close to her The GMB presenter's husband has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has opened up about the way she and her family are keeping husband and father-of-two, Derek Draper, physically and emotionally close to them as he remains in hospital. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's magazine, Kate revealed that she and her son Billy, who turns 11 this month, have been wearing Derek's T-shirts to bed.

"Billy misses him so much, too," said Kate. "At first, he slept in a camp bed next to Derek's side of the bed, and he wears one of his T-shirts, which swamps him. I've been sleeping in one of Derek's shirts, too, just to feel close to him."

During the interview, the Good Morning Britain star praised her two children for coping so well when they talk to their seriously ill father on FaceTime.

"Derek's lost a huge amount of weight and when the nurse shaved him because his beard had grown so long, he looked so different," said Kate. "They'd never seen him without stubble or a beard before. During their chats, they tell him what they've been doing, and their sense of humour often shines through.

"Darcey, who wants to be a barrister, said: 'Dad, you'd better get better soon because I'm getting cleverer every day. You'll never win an argument if you don't get well soon.' The two of them used to have massive debates about teenagers' rights all the time.

"Darcey even told him about how she put together a flatpack of furniture for her bedroom. 'Mum's useless,' she laughed. 'She can't use a screwdriver. I wish you were here, Dad.'"

Derek has been in hospital since March

Derek, a former political adviser turned psychologist, was rushed to hospital in March with Covid-19 symptoms and extreme breathing difficulties. He was placed in an induced coma, but in a recent breakthrough, has been able to open his eyes a few times. There are glimmers of hope that he can also hear the voices of his loved ones and Kate is hopeful of even more steps towards recovery.

Although he remains verbally unresponsive and doctors warn he could persist in his current state, Kate – who has not been able to visit due to current hospital regulations – said: "In my heart, I feel that he understands me. I reassure him that he's doing brilliantly and not to worry; that the doctors are doing everything they can and we're going to bring him home soon.

"I tell him I love him and that although he can't say it back, I know he loves me too."

