Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe have spoken candidly about overcoming marriage problems in their decade-long union, with the former Strictly Come Dancing star admitting it hasn't all been "harmonious".

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, shortly after marking their tenth wedding anniversary, Brendan said: "It hasn't always been so harmonious, though. We have our disagreements, but know where to draw the line. We love and respect each other."

The problem, Zoe said, is that they're both "stubborn Taureans". "When we're at loggerheads neither of us will back down," she laughed. "I'm quite laid-back but as anyone who has watched Brendan on TV will know, he can be pretty fiery."

It seems that their children, two-year-old Dante and seven-year-old Aurelia, take after their dad. "They're very high energy and full on," smiled Zoe. "Dante is a ball of craziness and tries to push the boundaries, which is a Brendan trait. It can be quite exhausting."

The couple share two children together

The couple met at a party 12 years ago, but it sounds like they're just as passionate about each other as the day they first met. Zoe admitted that watching Brendan perform on stage reminds her of why she fell for the ballroom and Latin American champion in the first place. "When I see him on stage, I can't believe it's my husband up there," she said. "I love watching him dance and tell him: 'You're so hot.'"

Brendan added: "When she comes to my shows, she gets a look in her eye that says she's fallen a bit more in love with me."

Zoe admitted she loves watching Brendan dance

The dancer went on: "Keeping the romance alive is not about grand gestures. It's little tokens of affection – such as leaving notes on each other's pillow or looking after the children so that the other one can take time out – that count.

"It's hard being romantic as a parent, though. When you have children, you don't always get to connect. That's why it's important to make time for date nights. I love walking around holding Zoe's hand and we still have so much to talk about. Last week we sat on the waterfront and chatted non-stop for hours."

