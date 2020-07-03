Kate Garraway supported by I'm a Celeb co-star as Derek Draper remains in coma The Good Morning Britain presenter's husband Derek has been critically ill in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has understandably been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she continues to wait for news on her critically ill husband Derek Draper, who has been in a coma for the past 13 weeks after contracting coronavirus in March.

While there are a number of people who have offered Kate help and support, one of her former co-stars has revealed that he has been there for her "at the drop of a dime".

Myles Stephenson, who formed a close friendship with Kate on I'm A Celebrity last year, revealed that he has become a "big brother" to her two children; Darcey, 14, and Billy, ten, and is on standby for any help the GMB star needs.

"It breaks my heart, I have such a close relationship with them all - including Derek," the Rak-Su singer told The Sun. "Kate knows I am there for her at the drop of a dime - for her and the kids - anything she needs. She has taken me up on the offer a few times, but I don't really want to say what she's asked of.

"It's just about looking out for the kids and being a big brother to them. It's been very hard. All we can do is pray for Derek and pray for Kate and the kids as well."

Kate and Myles formed a friendship on I'm A Celeb last year

The 53-year-old last appeared on social media to mark Father's Day on 21 June. Sharing a heartfelt post, she paid tribute to her husband, as well as her children's grandfathers, Gordon and Ken. Kate also opened up about the reason she's been staying offline since her interview on GMB at the beginning of June, revealing that she's been needing time following the emotional experience.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

She wrote: "Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead."

During Kate's emotional interview on GMB, she held back tears as she admitted she doesn't know if her husband will recover or how long it will take. She said: "He is very, very sick and as time goes on… it's a virus… it's affected him from the top of his head to the tip of his toes… it’s wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover basically."

