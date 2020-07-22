Kourtney Kardashian shows support for sister Kim by looking after North and Saint The Keeping up with the Kardashians stars are very close

Despite their occasional clashes on their TV show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are there for each other when it counts, as Kourtney proved on Wednesday. The Poosh co-founder looked after Kim's two oldest children, North, seven, and Saint, four, taking them with her on a family day out.

Kourtney took to her Instagram page where she shared a series of photos from the outing to Balboa Island in California. Earlier in the day, Kim posted a heartfelt statement to Instagram asking for kindness and understanding towards her husband, Kanye West, who is currently staying in Wyoming with friends.

Opening up about the rapper's mental health difficulties, the Skims owner wrote, in part: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.

"I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health…

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

Kourtney shared a series of photos from the family outing to Balboa Island

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true."

In a series of now-deleted tweets posted on Tuesday night, Kanye claimed that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner were set to release a statement without his permission. Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and also share younger children Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

