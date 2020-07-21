Kris Jenner makes remark about 'family drama' in latest post The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager was mentioned in Kanye West's now-deleted tweets

Kris Jenner has made reference to family drama in her latest Instagram post, after reading her personalised chart deciphered that had been made for her by beauty brand Moon. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she read out the section about family. She said: "In case you didn't know it's National Moon Day. And this is a company that Kendall is a part of which I love, I love their toothpaste, I love their toothbrushes. And they did an astrology chart for yours truly, Kris Jenner." The mother-of-six continued: "This was interesting, they did a chart decipher for me. And family: 'There is a deep wisdom you have from the experiences and knowledge from your home life."

VIDEO: Kris Jenner reads about family drama from her personalised chart deciphered

Kris continued reading: "'Even if drama rises to the surface and seems harder than you can handle, you have an unseen yet constant steadfastness that keeps you grounded.' Well praise the lord!"

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were both mentioned in Kanye West's now-deleted tweets

The Kardashian family have hit headlines this week following Kanye West's political rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The award-winning singer revealed personal details about his relationship with Kim and made controversial statements on a range of topics, including abortion and Plan B.

The Yeezy founder later went on Twitter to post a series of tweets about his wife and mother-in-law, which have since been deleted.

Kanye went on a political rally in South Carolina over the weekend

Kim and Kris are yet to speak out about Kanye, but the dad-of-four has since tweeted a video of himself in Wyoming, where he is staying, looking happy and relaxed with his friends, who flew out to visit him to check that he was okay.

Family is everything to Kris, and the star often shares heartfelt posts about her children and grandkids on social media. The businesswoman also manages the careers of her children, which has seen them all take different paths, from modelling to cosmetic empires.

Kourtney Kardashian previously opened up on her lifestyle website Poosh about the advice her mum has given her and her siblings. "We don't take no for an answer. My mum always taught us, 'If you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person,'" she said.

