Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West's bipolar disorder in heartbreaking post The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about Kanye West's recent behaviour for the first time in a heartbreaking post on Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star acknowledged her husband is having a bipolar episode and asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time. She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

Kim Kardashian broke her silence in a heartbreaking post about Kanye West's bipolar

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

Kim and Kanye have been married for six years

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true."

The doting wife continued: "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.

The celebrity couple share four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s wellbeing and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West."

In a series of now-deleted tweets posted on Tuesday night, Kanye claimed that Kris and Kim were set to release a statement without his permission. The Yeezy founder also wrote that he had been "trying to get divorced" since Kim met with Meek Mill in a hotel three years ago, as part of her prison reform work.

Earlier in the day, Kanye had shared a video of himself in Wyoming, where he is staying, looking happy and relaxed with his friends, who flew out to visit him to check that he was okay. Kim and Kanye share four children together, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

They recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, with the beauty mogul paying a sweet tribute to her husband on social media. The couple began dating several months after Kim split from Kris Humphries, after just 72 days of marriage.

