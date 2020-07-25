Jennifer Lopez's birthday flowers are the most lavish we've ever seen! The Jenny From The Block hitmaker turned 51 on Friday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday on Friday, and while she admitted it would be a much more "low key" affair this year – her gifts were anything but.

Sharing a number of videos on her Instagram Stories, JLo revealed just how loved she truly is as she showed off the mountain of presents, balloons, cakes, and even a fruit tray that had been sent to her Hamptons home.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's impressive home cinema at Miami mansion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's birthday bouquets are seriously impressive

But it was the lavish assortment of flowers that really caught our eye. In fact, there were so many, that Jennifer filled her whole table up with a variety of pink, purple and white bouquets – and it's a really long table.

Captioning the clips, the Hustlers actress wrote: "Crying tears of joy. Thank you for the best day!"

Earlier in the day, Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez paid a sweet tribute to her on social media to mark her special day. Sharing several throwback images of the actress, both older and more recent, the 44-year-old called the mother of two "the greatest partner" in his heartfelt note.

Alex Rodriguez paid a sweet tribute to his fiance on her birthday

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda shares sweet photo of twins Emme and Max

He wrote: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mum, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!" Touched by his words, Jennifer responded: "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

The birthday girl later shared her own message with her fans, thanking them for their well wishes. She wrote: "'Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday with a 'low key' celebration

"But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too!' Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!!"

Last year, Jennifer commemorated her 50th birthday with an epic 'It's My Party' tour and a lavish Miami bash.

Speaking ahead of this year's celebrations, she told People: "If we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine." And with Alex's 45th birthday just three days after hers, Jennifer said the couple will keep things "very low key this year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.