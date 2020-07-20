Inside Jennifer Lopez's impressive home cinema at Miami mansion The Jenny from the Block hitmaker lives in Miami with Alex Rodriguez and their children

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the most incredible home in Miami, where they have been isolating during lockdown with their children. And on Sunday, A-Rod took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside their home cinema, which is just as stylish as you would imagine. The spacious area has dim lighting and features rows of leather armchairs pilled with cushions for extra comfort, and a huge TV screen. The celebrity couple also have a miniature gym at their home, where Jennifer has been pictured training over the past few months, as well as an outdoor swimming pool and spacious garden.

Take a look inside Jennifer Lopez's cinema room at home in Miami

The couple have several homes around the United States, including an apartment in New York and a home in LA. Their Miami mansion is close to the beach, and the family were recently pictured going for a walk along the sand.

J-Lo and A-Rod live with Jennifer's 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, also spend a lot of time there, splitting their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have enjoyed spending quality time with their family during lockdown

During the lockdown, Jennifer and Alex have been enjoying spending quality time with their family, but now that the restrictions are easing, A-Rod is getting ready to return to work. The sportsman shared a heartfelt post on Instagram reflecting on the past few months.

He wrote: "Next week, it’s back to the business of baseball for me. But as much as I have missed being around the game, I have cherished the additional time with family for these many months. Moments like these have no offseason. Moments like these are better than winning any championship. Moments like these are forever."

The celebrity couple have a beautiful home in Miami

Jennifer and Alex have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

