Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez surprised fans on Thursday when they introduced an adorable new member to their family. The couple treated the singer's son Max to a gorgeous Goldendoodle puppy on Thursday – and they're asking their followers to help name him! Sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram, Alex wrote: "We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide ... his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help! It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle??? Let us know what you think! Thanks!"

Jennifer also posted a sweet clip of Max rolling around in their garden with his new pet pooch – who already has its own Instagram account. The 12-year-old can be heard saying: "This is the best day. I love him, I love him!" Captioning the video, JLo wrote: "Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

Needless to say, the couple's fans were blown away by the cuteness. One posted: "Stop it! So cute." Another wrote: "Aww. OMG this is so cute." And a third added: "Aww so cute. So much love in one picture." The majority of Jennifer and Alex's followers also voted for them to name the pup Yankee Doodle.

Jennifer and Alex have asked fans to help name their new puppy

Last month, Jennifer admitted she was trying to remain positive after being forced to cancel her wedding to Alex in the wake of COVID-19. Speaking on the Today Show, the 50-year-old said they aren’t currently trying to re-plan their nuptials, as "nobody knows" what is going to happen with coronavirus. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out... I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

While wedding planning has been delayed for the foreseeable future, Alex previously revealed that they had come up with some ideas about when and how the wedding may take place once things return to normal. "We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

