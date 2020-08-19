Madonna gets fans talking after sharing rare photo with daughter Lourdes The American Pie hitmaker is a doting mum to six children

Madonna had a night to remember after celebrating her birthday in Jamaica over the weekend. The Holiday hitmaker was joined by her children, including eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 23, and shared a rare picture of the pair on Instagram. Lourdes - who has been isolating in New York - looked cool in a bright blue dress and silver hoop earrings, while Madonna was stylishly dressed in a printed floral number.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Lourdes looks so cute next to her mum," while another wrote: "This is the picture of the year." Another observed the tattoos on Lourdes' arm, writing: "The new tattoos on Lola's arm – 'R' (hopefully for her brother) and 'Mercy'. Lovely."

The award-winning star was also joined by her children David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stelle, although her son Rocco Ritchie, who also celebrated his birthday recently, didn't appear to be there.

Madonna and daughter Lourdes at the star's party in Jamaica

Madonna's celebrations didn't stop there, as the star also posted pictures from another party while out in Jamaica on Tuesday evening. This time, the singer wore a white dress with a floral head crown, while Lourdes sported a green mini dress with a contrasting red bag.

The American Pie hitmaker with twins Estere and Stelle

The proud mum also shared some sweet photos of the rest of her brood, including one of Mercy wearing a patterned co-ord outfit teamed with bangles, and David dressed in a printed red and green shirt and trousers while relaxing on the beach.

The twins, meanwhile, were seen posing with hand-folding fans in a cute photo with their mum. The American Pie hitmaker wrote alongside the family photos: "Thankful for my Children on my Birthday and Every day -they are full of [love], creativity, intelligence and [fire]." [sic].

Madonna enjoyed more than one party during her birthday getaway

Madonna spent a lot of lockdown in London with her four youngest children, before returning to their home in Lisbon, Portugal, in July. The star moved her family there so that David could fulfil his dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most. She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

The star also owns various homes elsewhere in the world, including in Los Angeles and New York.

