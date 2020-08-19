Jennifer Aniston apologises after stopping interview for heartfelt reason The Friends actress is currently isolating at her home in Bel-Air

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her time in lockdown during a new interview with Los Angeles Times. But at the beginning of the phone call with the journalist, the kind-hearted Friends actress saw a bird fly into one of her glass windows at her home in Bel-Air, something that has been happening on a regular basis during lockdown. The Hollywood star put the conversation on pause so that she could help rescue the vulnerable animal. She could be heard saying: "Oh, honey. Hi, little guy. She's struggling and she can't get up. I'm so sorry. Can you hold on a moment," before muting the call for five minutes.

When Jennifer returned to the call, the star told journalist Glenn Whipp: "We did it Glenn. We saved him. He might need a wing check, but I think he's going to be okay."

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton delight fans with latest loved-up photo

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares glimpse inside never-ending garden

Jennifer adores animals and has two dogs, Sophie and Clyde, who have been keeping her company in lockdown. The star has also been rotating among the homes of four families during the pandemic, which she described as "lovely".

While Jennifer didn't name who was in her bubble, it is likely that her Friends co-star Courteney Cox is in it, as the pair were recently pictured together on Instagram to promote the importance of wearing a face mask.

Jennifer Aniston stopped her interview to rescue an injured bird

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link in April, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

READ: Goldie Hawn wows with age-defying appearance in latest post

The Morning Show star is isolating at her home in Bel-Air during lockdown

Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max.

Friends fans are anticipating the much awaited reunion show, but were disappointed when it was announced last week that it was going to be delayed once again due to the pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

Jennifer recently reunited with her best friend Courteney Cox

Jennifer told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences? This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

And while Jennifer was just as disappointed as fans about the reunion show being postponed again, she reassured everyone that it will happen eventually. "It's going to be super. You know what? This has given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," she said.

The star also joked: "You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.