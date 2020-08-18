Goldie Hawn has been part of Hollywood royalty for decades, and the actress just doesn't age! The mother-of-three recently took part in Reese Witherspoon's viral 2020 challenge, choosing suitable pictures to capture the change of events that have occurred from January to now, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Goldie chose several images from films she's starred over the years, including Foul Play, Overboard and The First Wives Club, and looked just as youthful as she does now. The star also shared some recent pictures of herself inside her home in LA, where she spent lockdown with Kurt Russell.

Fans adored seeing the different pictures of Goldie from over the years, with one writing: "Best person and still the best haircut in the business," while another wrote: "So basically hotter and better and more fabulous as time goes on." A third added: "You are such a beautiful soul."

Goldie Hawn showed her age-defying appearance after sharing throwback pictures from over the years

Over the past few months, Goldie has been keeping fans updated on her time in lockdown with regular social media posts. Most recently, the mother-of-three shared a fun video of herself dancing in the kitchen with Kurt and his son Boston, as she washed the dishes.

Goldie and Kurt Russell have been having a great time together in lockdown

The Overboard actress has also shared videos from her workout room – where she has been keeping fit, and inside her garden, which is filled with quirky decorations, including a giant cow and Buddha ornaments.

Now that the lockdown restrictions have been eased, Goldie and Kurt have been able to see their family again. As well as having Boston over to visit, they have also spent time with Kate Hudson and her children.

The Hollywood couple inside their bedroom in LA

Doting grandmother Goldie was pictured with her oldest grandchild Ryder last month while in the garden, and fans couldn't believe just how much they looked alike.

The award-winning star is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren in total and loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

The actress previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

