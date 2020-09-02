Drew Barrymore’s recent Instagram post certainly got the attention of her friends and fans.

The Hollywood star, 45, shared a stunning photo of herself wearing head to toe gold and she looked so radiant the comments section of her social media page blew up.

Drew was all dressed up for the virtual MTV VMAs and although she couldn’t physically go to the star-studded event due to the COVID-19 lockdown, she managed to steal the show from home.

"@mtv #vmas 2020 very excited to be a part of this! Thanks for having me to the party!" she wrote before thanking the glam squad who were behind her incredible look. "Thank you for making me feel like stepping out!!!!!!! Virtually speaking!"

Drew was inundated with compliments with her followers calling her "amaaaaazing", "beautiful" and even "a Golden disco goddess!!"

It was earlier this year when Drew opened up about her wellness journey and how she lost over a stone in weight for her role in the show Santa Clarita Diet.

Drew looked radiant in her all-gold outfit

She praised her personal trainer, Marnie Alton, for motivating her to better her body inside and out, but was also quick to remind her followers not to compare themselves to others.

"I go up and I go down," she said of her weight. "The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!"

Drew credits her friend and trainer Marnie Alton for her body transformation

"That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent."

She added: "I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls). So DON’T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets.

"If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!"

