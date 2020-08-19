Drew Barrymore shares hilarious video and you won’t believe what she’s doing The actress shared her beauty tips on social media

Drew Barrymore got up close and very personal with her Instagram followers with a beauty hack you have to see to believe.

The 50 First Dates star, 45, showed just how down-to-earth she is by posting a very messy video of her brushing her teeth, which included gargling, spitting, and even a bit of tongue scrubbing.

Drew shared the video as part of her Beauty Junkie Week series where she showcases her favourite products and beauty hacks too.

For this particular post, Drew tackled the problem of her teeth being too sensitive for bleaching, admitting she "can’t hack it" because it’s too painful.

The mum-of-two said she swears by a two-step formula by Crest instead and filmed herself scrubbing away at her pearly whites, while mocking herself along the way too.

"No wonder Crest isn’t calling me for an endorsement, with these teeth!" Drew laughed with a mouthful of toothpaste clearly visible. "I’m in on the joke."

Drew gave fans a sneak peek at her beauty regime

She added: "Because I didn’t genetically get big, white fabulous horse teeth, we work with what we got."

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the video and commented: "I mean this with more love than I can bear - if you were any more down to earth you would literally be inner core."

Another wrote: "I can't believe I just watched you brush your teeth," while others marvelled at how "refreshing" and "charming" it is to see a celebrity without a perfect smile.

Drew is gearing up to bring her bubbly personality to her own daytime TV talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on 14 September and she told CNN: "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honoured to be creating this show with CBS."

Drew is launching The Drew Barrymore Show in September

She has been getting fans excited for the launch with some hilarious promotional material, including a clip of present-day Drew interviewing her seven-year-old self.

The fun video got some of Drew’s other celebrity friends fired up for the show as well. When she promoted the clip on Instagram, Cameron Diaz, wrote: "Stop!!!! OMG this is gonna be even better than I thought!"

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon also branded it: "The best thing I've ever seen."

That’s other than Drew brushing her teeth of course!