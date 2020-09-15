Ewan McGregor shares rare photo with lookalike daughter on set of first film together The father and daughter will star in The Birthday Cake

Their relationship turned frosty in 2018 – but Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara appear to have put the past behind them as they previously posed up a storm on the set of their very first film together. Ahead of the actor's new show The Battle of Britain, take a look at these sweet snaps.

READ: David Tennant's eldest son lectured his parents after he found out they were expecting baby number five

The Star Wars actor and his lookalike daughter were all smiles behind the scenes on Ewan's latest movie The Birthday Cake. Sharing some snaps on Instagram, Clara, 24, and her dad looked like they had a fit of the giggles as they joked around in-between takes on the mob crime drama.

Ewan and Clara are starring in their first film together

Clara has three sisters: Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and Anouck, who is nine. Her mum is production designer Eve Mavrakis who met Ewan on the set of TV show Kavanaugh QC. Clara made her acting aspirations clear in an interview with Playboy magazine in 2018 following the premiere of her first short film, although she also admitted that she tried to deny it for years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: New films to watch in September

She said: "All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I'm going to be behind the lens. At 12-years-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, 'Are you going to do what your dad does?' I was rebelling."

The father and daughter appear to be on good terms again

Her parents split up in 2017 and divorced in 2018. After their separation, Ewan began dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, which caused tension between Ewan and Clara.

MORE: 10 things you need to know about Ewan McGregor’s model daughter Clara

At the time, Clara commented on an Instagram post from her verified account and criticised her dad's new girlfriend. However, she has since spoken about how she will always love her dad and that her comment wasn't her "finest moment".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.