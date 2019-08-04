Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara shares rare wedding photo in tribute to her family Such a lovely picture (and sentiment)

Actor Ewan McGregor's oldest daughter Clara celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary on Instagram on Friday. Even though the couple is no longer together, she had a very special reason to be grateful for their relationship, as she shared with her followers.

She posted a photo of Ewan holding her mum, Eve Mavrakis, in a flower-filled field from their wedding day. Eve was wearing a white dress and Ewan a suit with no tie, and both were laughing. Clara captioned the picture: "Spending time with my sisters has made grateful these two decided to get married in a sunflower field 25 years ago."

Ewan married Eve after meeting her on the set of Kavanaugh QC

Clara, 23, has three sisters: Jamyan, 18, Esther, 17, and Anouck, who is eight. Her mum is a production designer who met Ewan on the set of TV show Kavanaugh QC. Clara is keen to follow her dad into acting, as she told Playboy magazine in 2018 following the premiere of her first short film, although she also admitted that she tried to deny it for years.

She said: "All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I'm going to be behind the lens. At 12-year-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, 'Are you going to do what your dad does?' I was rebelling."

Clara is a model, actress, and photographer

Her parents split up in 2017 and divorced in 2018. After their separation, Ewan began dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Clara has remained close to both her parents, however, and her followers clearly appreciated this rare glimpse of them in happier times. "Beautiful couple... what they lived remains because you are there to tell," commented one, while others added: "Oh god my heart is melting," "Obi Wan was a great man in his youth," referring to the character her father played in the Star Wars prequel films, and simply: "Sisters are the best!"

