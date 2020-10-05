Elton John and David Furnish's sons are so grown up in rare snap The family have been spending some time in Italy

David Furnish delighted fans over the weekend as he shared an incredibly rare picture of the two sons he shares with husband Elton John.

The proud dad posted a picture showing nine-year-old Zachary and Elijah, seven, posing in front of a Roman bakery oven that was discovered at Pompeii.

"Make mine a Margherita.....!" he cheekily captioned the shot, which showed both children wearing matching caps and masks.

Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, posing in front on a Roman oven

Fans were delighted with the rare snap. "Beautiful boys," one wrote, whilst another noted: "AND THEY'RE WEARING THEIR MASKS!!!! Safety Scientist always."

A third added: "The boys look so big! Where has the time gone?" "They're getting so big xx," said a fourth follower.

The family-of-four are currently enjoying some family time in Italy. On Sunday, Elton took to Instagram to thank Capri for their "kindness" and "warm hospitality", saying: "Grazie Mille Capri!

Thank-you for all the kindness and warm hospitality you showed my family."

The couple have enjoyed some days in Italy

Elton and David rarely talk about their sons but back in September, David was forced to defend the surrogate that carried both his sons after an Australian writer criticised him for removing her name from their son's birth certificates.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Dear Ms Greer, I'll never understand what makes people like you publicly criticise something you clearly know nothing about. Isn’t there enough negativity in the world already?

"The extraordinary woman who carried both our sons is a private person. She's not a publicity seeking person like yourself," he said.

"Collectively, we decided to remove the surrogate's name from our son's birth certificate to protect her identity. This turned out to be an extremely wise move, as a journalist managed to illegally acquire a copy of our son's birth certificate from the registry office. A spectacular feat, given we hadn't even received the very first copy ourselves."

The father-of-two finished the post by writing: "May I respectfully ask you to butt out and mind your own business? This is a private family matter, for which you have no right to publicly level criticism."