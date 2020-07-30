Elton John celebrates incredible achievement with help from his sons The singer has been sober for 30 years

Elton John was feeling grateful on Wednesday as he celebrated 30 years of sobriety with his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Taking to Instagram on the important day, the singer told his three million fans: "Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes."

He continued: "I'm truly a blessed man. If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

Fans and friends were quick to send their messages of support, with David Beckham sending him several heart emojis and Elizabeth Hurley sending him five love hearts.

Another friend commented: "I'm glad you're still here Elton, I love you," whilst a fan wrote: "It's amazing how far you've come!"

Elton's special milestone comes days after it was revealed that his ex-wife is asking for a £3million payout over claims he broke the terms of their divorce agreement. Renate Blauel is suing the Rocketman singer for writing about her in his 2019 autobiography, Me. The German-born sound engineer married Sir Elton in 1984. The couple divorced in 1988, and the star went on to marry David Furnish, with whom he has two children.

According to legal documents filed at London's High Court, Renate feels the book broke the terms of a deal the couple made at the time of their split. Her lawyer has confirmed papers had been filed but said his client "hopes to resolve the matter privately and amicably".