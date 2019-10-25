Elton John's mother-in-law Gladys Furnish passes away - see heartfelt tribute David Furnish was by his mother's side

David Furnish is mourning the loss of his mother Gladys Furnish. The husband of Elton John took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his "beautiful, angelic mother" following her death. "Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother. She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side," he wrote. "Mum radiated gentle kindness. She was utterly devoted to her family. We all richly benefitted from her patient wisdom and bountiful love."

The Canadian film-maker shared a photo of his mother Gladys marrying his father Jack, and added: "I treasure this photo of Mum and Dad on their wedding day - bursting with joy and fresh-faced optimism over their union and the life they planned to build together. They shared the greatest love I have ever known; A rock-solid foundation from which my brothers and I flourished." He concluded: "Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons."

A whole of David's friends shared their condolences, with Elizabeth Hurley writing: "All our thoughts are with you, my precious friend." Susannah Constantine remarked: "Gladys - 24-carat goodness. She will live on in you, your boys and your brothers. Love, strength and prayers." Dermot O'Leary said: "Beautiful words David. My condolences. Big love." Jasper Conran added: "You poor fellow. How marvellous that she was so loved and was so loving. RIP to her and love to you."

The sad passing comes almost two years after Elton lost his own mother Sheila. The British singer had reconciled with his mother following an eight-year long feud. "So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning," he said at the time. "I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."

