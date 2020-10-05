Simon Cowell looks unrecognisable in epic throwback photo from the bath The America's Got Talent judge was pictured enjoying a pamper session

Simon Cowell looks like he is having the time of his life in an incredible throwback photo shared by his friend Lizzie Cundy over the weekend.

The star had shared a fun photo of the America's Got Talent judge, now 60, sitting in the bath with a face mask on.

The photo, which was originally posted on Instagram by songwriter Quben Alex, was accompanied by the caption: "Guess who?? The good old days!!"

While the fun snapshot of the star has been doing its rounds on social media, Simon himself has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks, following his bike accident in August, which resulted in him breaking his back.

Fans have been sending their well-wishes to The X Factor judge, who has taken a back seat from work to fully recover.

Simon Cowell in the bath many years ago

The dad-of-one has been resting at home in Malibu with his partner Lauren Silverman and their young son Eric, who have been taking care of the music mogul.

According to his close friend Sinitta, the Britain's Got Talent star has seen a miraculous change in his wellbeing, two months after a bike accident broke his back in three places.

Simon is recovering at home in Malibu after breaking his back

Luckily for Simon, he was not "paralysed" after falling off his electric bike outside his home and has finally been able to "take a few steps".

"It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary," Sinitta told Entertainment Daily.

"He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed. But he's got to take his time and get well."

The music mogul with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric

After breaking his back in August, Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

