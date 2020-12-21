Justin Bieber fans convinced he and Hailey are expecting first baby together after sharing sweet post The couple have been married two years

Will Justin Bieber and wife Hailey soon be hearing the pitter patter of baby feet? If their fans' comments are anything to go by, then the couple might be preparing to announce some exciting news very soon!

The Love Yourself singer got tongues wagging over the weekend as he shared a romantic picture of himself hugging and kissing Hailey whilst she held onto their pet dog.

"These are nights I only could have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I'm talking about," he captioned the black and white shot, taken inside the singer's Los Angeles mansion.

Some fans took the word "crib" as a hint, whilst others were direct and commented: "She's pregnant." A second asked: "Pregnant???" Whilst a third one remarked: "OMG, it could be true! Baby Bieber!"

Justin's latest picture sparked rumours of a possible baby

Despite what fans think, the couple are not yet ready to become parents, although the 26-year-old star recently revealed that he is looking forward to becoming a father to "a little tribe".

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin revealed he is leaving family planning decisions up to his wife of two years.

The couple have been married for two years

"I'm going to have as many as many kids as Hailey is willing to push out."

He later told Ellen: "I think Hailey still has some things to accomplish as a woman, I don't think she's ready yet and that's OK."