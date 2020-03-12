The real reason Hailey Bieber didn't wear makeup on her wedding day Hailey went natural for her big day

Hailey Bieber (then Baldwin) tied the knot with Justin Bieber at a star-studded wedding in South Carolina (after a formal ceremony at a registry office in New York). Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old model looked totally flawless, and it was near enough all natural.

Hailey Bieber opted for natural wedding makeup

Hailey called upon makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, who has worked with everyone from Lady Gaga to Mariah Carey and Jenna Dewan and is better known as Den Doll on Instagram, to create her look. She opted for dewy skin, full lashes, subtle eyes and a glossy nude lip which, compared to some stars, was very little for a wedding day. And there's a very sensible reason.

"I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup," she said in a recent interview with Elle.

"I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So it was fairly natural."

In fact, Hailey isn't a fan of a full face in any circumstances if she can help it. She went on to cite going bare as her top beauty commandment. "I think for me the biggest takeaway I've had over the last couple of years is I prefer less," she added. "Less is more. I love being on the beach in the sun with no makeup. I feel very sexy and completely natural."

When she does need a little something, there are two products Hailey says she can always count on: Bare Minerals Skinlongevity Vital Power Infusion and Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue. Both will keep your skin hydrated and dewy, while the tinted gel cream is infused with SPF.

As for her hair, Hailey enlisted hairstylist-to-the-stars Jen Atkin for an effortless low bun on her big day.

