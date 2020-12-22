Katy Perry receives major tribute from Taylor Swift ahead of Christmas This year has cemented that 2020 is when these mega-pop-stars stopped feuding

Legendary rivals Katy Perry and Taylor Swift put their differences aside in 2019, but 2020 has brought them even closer than before, with the latter heaping praise and devotion on the former for her newest musical achievement.

The Evermore singer summed up her adoration for Katy's newest video Not the end of the World - succinctly - in a tweet: "THIS IS GENIUS".

Taylor also gifted Katy in September when she sent the Fireworks singer a physical gift; a personalized baby blanket.

WATCH: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes her big debut in new music video - and her celebrity lookalike also stars

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry makes rare comment about daughter Daisy Dove

"Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," the doting mum captioned an Instagram post.

I think it's fair to say this is one feud that won't be returning anytime soon. And Taylor is correct. Katy's epic video, which she released on Monday, is a work of genius, and it even features two very special guests.

August, but little has been revealed about their bundle of joy.

MORE: Katy Perry's blue-eyed baby daughter Daisy is adorable and identical to famous dad – details

This pair were legendary enemies for well over a decade!

In the epic video, Katy is taking her daughter Daisy out for a sunny stroll, and walks past her often-confused doppelganger, actress Zooey Deschanel, sitting on a park bench.

The plot goes like this: Aliens have been looking for Katy, and excitedly think they found her, but zero in on Zooey instead- beaming the actress up, instead of the singer.

Katy can be seen pushing her adorable Minnie Mouse themed stroller with daughter Daisy inside, and walks right by the bench that Zooey is on and drops Daisy's teddy bear.

RELATED: Katy Perry shares new look inside family garden – complete with sweet feature for baby Daisy

THIS IS GENIUS pic.twitter.com/NshAzSYA71 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 22, 2020

"THIS IS GENIUS"

As Zooey goes to pick up the toy, she gets beamed up by the eagerly awaiting crew of aliens, who are jumping up and down with joy and chanting "Katy, Katy, Katy!"

Despite Zooey's several attempts to correct them- they continue chanting for Katy. Meanwhile Earth is set to self destruct and the countdown clock has begun. Zooey plays along that she is Katy to ultimately pull Earth's internet cord to save the planet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.