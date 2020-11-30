Katy Perry shares new look inside family garden – complete with sweet feature for baby Daisy The Smile hitmaker is a doting mum to three-month-old daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has been keeping her family life out of the spotlight following the arrival of daughter Daisy Dove in August.

However, on Monday, the Smile hitmaker shared a rare look inside her family's garden in Beverly Hills, in a video posted on Instagram.

In the footage, Katy revealed an adorable feature that she and Orlando Bloom have added for their daughter when she's a little older – a red baby swing.

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares glimpse inside garden - with swing for baby Daisy

Daisy will no doubt have a lot of fun running around the expansive garden when she's a little bigger.

Katy recently opened up about motherhood for the first time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The star admitted that it was hard being away from Daisy so soon after she was born to film the upcoming series of American Idol, but that Orlando had "stepped in" and was doing an amazing job.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom live in Beverly Hills with their baby daughter

She said: "You know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.

"But daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in."

The award-winning singer is incredibly grateful for her role as a judge on the hit singing competition, and has been enjoying balancing work and motherhood.

Daisy Dove's name is extra special as it's inspired by a song on Katy's album

She said: "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams."

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy recently returned to work on American Idol

Orlando opened up about Flynn bonding with his baby sister during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, telling the chat show host that he is "very used" to newborns as he already has two younger brothers – Miranda's sons Myles and Hart, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

The Smile hitmaker and Orlando welcomed baby Daisy in August

While on The Ellen Show, Orlando also revealed that Daisy looks identical to him and his mum, but with Katy's blue eyes.

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini-mum/mini Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

