Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes her big debut in new music video - and her celebrity lookalike also stars Katy Perry's new music video has two huge cameos...

Katy Perry released her Not the End of The World music video on Monday morning, and it was just what the doctor ordered ahead of this very different Christmas season- complete with an appearance by her daughter Daisy.

In the epic video, Katy is taking her daughter Daisy out for a sunny stroll, and walks past her oft-confused doppelganger, actress Zooey Deschanel, sitting on a park bench.

The plot goes like this: Aliens have been looking for Katy, and excitedly think they found her, but zero in on Zooey instead- beaming the actress up, instead of the singer.

Katy can be seen pushing her adorable Minnie Mouse themed stroller with daughter Daisy inside, and walks right by the bench that Zooey is on and drops Daisy's teddy bear.

SEE: Katy Perry surprises fans with bold hair transformation

WATCH: Katy Perry's Not the End of the World music video with daughter Daisy's debut!

As Zooey goes to pick up the toy, she gets beamed up by the eagerly awaiting crew of aliens, who are jumping up and down with joy and chanting "Katy, Katy, Katy!" Despite Zooey's several attempts to correct them- they continue chanting for Katy.

Meanwhile Earth is set to self destruct and the countdown clock has begun. Zooey plays along that she is Katy to ultimately pull Earth's internet cord to save the planet.

SEE: Katy Perry shares new look inside family garden – complete with sweet feature for baby Daisy

READ: Katy Perry talks motherhood and baby daughter Daisy – and it's so relatable

Whose who? Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry look like twins! You can't fault the aliens for the mix-up

The rest of the music video is Zooey continuing to play it up as Katy Perry, delivering an interstellar concert for the aliens on the ship, who still believe they saved the songstress.

While we don't yet get a direct look at Katy and Orlando Bloom's daughter in the music video, the proud dad went on the Ellen Show shortly after her birth and gave fans an idea of what the beautiful little girl looks like.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom foster adorable rescue dog – see photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom, August 26, 2020

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me, mini-mum, mini-Kate," he gushed as he spoke about the newborn.

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he continued.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.