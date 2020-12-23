You won't believe these US celebrity Christmas decorations – see photos From life-sized polar bears to gigantic trees…

Hollywood stars are often showing off their perfectly pristine and beautifully decorated homes, but what better time of year to showcase their residences than at Christmas? Despite 2020's coronavirus pandemic dampening our spirits, the A-list have gone all out with their festive decorations – adding some much-needed cheer to our lives. Check out the very best Christmas decorations in Hollywood…

Jennifer Lopez

JLo's all-white festive display is oh-so chic

As Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to promote her upcoming launch, JLo Beauty, we were offered a look into her luxurious New York living room – and the space literally looked like a winter wonderland. The singer has large silver-tinged Christmas tree adorned with an array of angelic white decorations and bright white lights. The star has also dressed up her modern, white fireplace for the season with a matching fern garland and a pair of minimalist LED trees.

Gwen Stefani

Singer Gwen Stefani, who recently got engaged, opted for a traditional garland to decorate her never-ending staircase. She got crafty with gold bows and green garlands that cascade down the bannister of her stairs.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's North-Pole inspired display is rather impressive

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to wish her followers a merry Christmas, and in doing so, she showed off her festive decorations including an enormous tree and two life-size polar bears. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured sitting on one of the polar bear statues. As well as the bears, the star has tied the look in with faux-fur rugs on the floor, which perfectly match her angelic white drapes.

Kate Hudson

We adore Kate Hudson's tree made with Vodka bottles inside

Rather than opting for a real tree or a faux tree for Christmas, Kate Hudson got herself a vodka tree! On Instagram Kate explained that she wanted the tree since she isn't able to host a big, vodka-themed party like she did last year. The incredible structure is in the middle of her bar room (that's right, a bar room), and is shaped like a Christmas tree.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has decorated the exterior of her home for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have made a real effort with the decorations outside of their beautiful home. In one Instagram photograph we can see an array of mini Christmas trees outside on their patio.

Chrissy and John's children were pictured posing by giant nutcrackers

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's home looks so inviting with her Christmas decorations

Not wanting to be outdone by her Kardashian sisters, Kendall has pulled out all of the stops for the festivities at her home. In an Instagram post she shared to her 144 million followers, she showed off her very cosy Christmas living room, complete with huge tree, fireplace garland and stockings hanging on the fireplace. When can we move in?

Melania and Donald Trump

Donald Trump's last Christmas in the White House is marked with a spectacular display

This political power couple don't do things by halves and their last Christmas in the White House has been marked with a huge festive display. The corridors are lined with massive Christmas trees which are decorated immaculately. We can see the doorways have been given a festive touch also with Christmas garlands.

