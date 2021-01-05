Georgia Tennant makes surprising revelation about working with husband David The Doctor Who stars have been married for nine years

Georgia Tennant has made an unexpected confession about teaming up with her husband, fellow actor David Tennant. During a new interview, the actress revealed she was once told by a casting director that she was not a "convincing partner" for her own husband.

The couple, who both starred in Doctor Who, have been married for nine years and share five children together. In recent months, the pair have come together on-screen for their latest lockdown drama, Staged.

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares rare 'couple goals' photo with husband David

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in Staged

"Nobody seemed to want to let me do it," the actress told Radio Times. "For one part I was told by a casting director that I wasn't a convincing partner for him… I was like, 'But we're married. With quite a few kids!'

READ: Georgia Tennant details heartbreaking period baby Birdie was in hospital

GALLERY: Inside David and Georgia Tennant's adorable family album

"So, basically, every actor who could possibly play the part would have to be eliminated in order for me to be allowed to play his wife."

The comments come shortly after the release of Staged's second series. The BBC drama, which was originally filmed during the first 2020 lockdown over Zoom, will see David and his co-star Michael Sheen attempt to navigate their "new normal" at home with their increasingly exasperated families.

The actors have been married since 2011

Speaking about the realities of lockdown life, Georgia added: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof."

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.