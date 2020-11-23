Georgia Tennant shares rare 'couple goals' photo with husband David The couple are parents to five children

Georgia Tennant delighted her followers with a brand new selfie of herself looking flawlessly beautiful - however, her husband David could also be seen, lurking in the background.

"It's almost like he doesn't take my instagramming seriously. #marriedtoapimpfrom1978," she joked in the caption.

Many of the Doctor Who stars' fans were quick to comment underneath, with some calling the pair "couple goals". One follower remarked: "I love you so much David and Georgia." Another said: "Gorgeous, both of you are so gorgeous." A third post read: "You guys are so funny! You do look very pretty always! Stay safe and silly!!"

However, others were quick to notice Georgia's natural wavy hair. "How beautiful your hair is," one person wrote, while another commented: "Your hair though." Another post read: "Loving the hair girly."

The post comes shortly after Georgia and David confirmed a second series of their lockdown drama, Staged.

The new series will see David and his co-star Michael Sheen attempt to navigate their "new normal" at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of "virtual Hollywood" and their ever-more fragile egos.

Georgia shared this selfie of the pair

Georgia is also set to make a return alongside Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans with the new addition of Ben Schwartz, who will play the assistant to Michael and David's American agent.

Of the show coming back, Georgia said in a statement: "The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!"

