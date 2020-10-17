David Tennant makes surprising revelation about marriage to wife Georgia Georgia is the daughter of Doctor Who star Peter Davison

David Tennant and his wife Georgia have given a candid account of their relationship, with the Doctor Who actor admitting he thought their marriage was "unlikely" and felt "a bit stupid" since both he and her dad both starred in the time-travelling series.

David, 49, portrayed the famous Time Lord between 2005 and 2010. He met Georgia - whose dad is former Doctor Who star Peter Davison - when she starred alongside him in the episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. Peter was the fifth actor to play the iconic role between 1981 and 1984.

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, with the episode out on Monday, 35-year-old Georgia confessed that it was her who instigated their romance. "I very much forced it into happening," she said. "I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

Turning her attention towards her husband, whom she married in 2011, she added: "You couldn't quite believe that's why I was messaging you 400 times a day.

The couple met on the set of Doctor Who back in 2008

"You thought maybe I was lonely and wanted a chat... I very much fell into the stalker category. Thank goodness I did though. I just made a decision, I thought, 'This is going to be good, let's do this, I'll just persevere until he gives in.'"

Touching upon their 13-year age gap, David explained: "I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, there was a bit of an age gap. Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... so there were a lot of things against it."

The stars share five children together

Despite saying this, the loving husband revealed he was very fortunate to fall in love with Georgia. "There's a great Tim Minchin song, 'If I didn't have you someone else would probably do'… but I certainly feel like I lucked out," he said. "You reach a point of your life when you're looking for someone and it's sort of chance which version of that perfect partner ambles along."

The couple are now doting parents to five children; 18-year-old son Ty, nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, five-year-old Doris and Birdie, who celebrated her first birthday this month. David adopted Georgia's son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.