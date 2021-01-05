James Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies aged 65 after death prematurely announced The star passed away in LA

Tanya Roberts, best known for her roles in Charlie's Angels and James Bond, has passed away at the age of 65.

The actress collapsed on Christmas Eve while walking her dogs, and was later taken to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre where she was placed on a ventilator as her condition worsened. Tanya tested negative for coronavirus after being admitted to hospital.

Tanya has died at the age of 65

Tanya was born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York in 1955 and moved to Hollywood in 1977. Aside from her iconic roles in Charlie's Angels and the James Bond film A View to a Kill, Tanya also appeared in films including Hearts and Armour and The Beastmaster.

The star also played Midge Pinciotti in over 80 episodes of That '70s Show made between 1998 and 2004.

The news of Tanya's passing comes hours after the actress' agent Mike Pingel incorrectly announced Tanya's death on Sunday, based on information that he had received from her partner, Lance O'Brien.

However, on Monday, Tanya's rep told the BBC that she was still alive. It was while being interviewed on US TV that Lance discovered Tanya was actually alive, with the moment being caught on camera.

Tanya starred in Charlie's Angels

Lance could be seen picking up the phone and saying: "Now you're telling me she's alive? Thank the Lord."

Lance had attended the LA hospital that Tanya had been admitted to on Sunday after doctors informed him that she was "fading fast" and "going to die", according to TMZ.

During his visit, Lance said that Tanya "opened her eyes" briefly, but then closed them and "faded".

Devastated by what he had witnessed, Lance left the hospital thinking that Tanya had died without speaking to any medical staff on his way out.

Speaking about his hospital visit over the weekend, Lance told The Sun: "I turn around and she's completely passed out cold. I thought that was that, she wasn't going to recover.

"So when I came down the elevator I was distraught, I was lost, I was completely discombobulated. There was nobody there to guide me. I called her publicist Mike Pingel and I said I just said goodbye to Tanya."

