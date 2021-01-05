Harry Potter star reveals newborn baby has been hospitalised for coronavirus in emotional post The actress played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her three-month-old son, Abraham, is being treated in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 33-year-old – who is famed for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films – shared a snap of her baby in a hospital cot in an isolated room, while the actress watched Boris Johnson's national address from an iPad.

In the emotional post, the doting mum shared: "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

Jessie Cave shared this snap of her baby son

Thanking the NHS staff for their support, Jessie added: "Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73... please wish baby a speedy recovery.

"He's 9llbs 7 now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes #nhs."

The actress played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies

Jessie welcomed little Abraham back in October with her partner Alfie Brown. The couple are already parents to Donnie, five, and Margot, three.

Friends and fans alike rushed to send their well wishes, with one saying: "Oh Jessie. No one should ever have to go through what you're going through. Will be thinking of you and sending love." Another remarked: "Sending you our love Jessie and hope he has a speedy recovery."

