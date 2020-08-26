Daniel Craig 'heartbroken' after father passes away aged 77 The James Bond star's dad lost his battle with liver cancer

Daniel Craig's dad Tim Craig has passed away at the age of 77.

The James Bond star is said to be "heartbroken" after his dad lost his battle with liver cancer on Thursday of last week, according to CheshireLive.

MORE: James Bond actor David Hedison dies aged 92

Embed:

Tim is believed to have been surrounded by his wife Kirsty as well as children Daniel and his half-brother Harry in his final moments. Kirsty, who had her birthday just the next day, is said to be "heartbroken".

A spokesperson for Daniel told HELLO! Online that the family will not be issuing any statement.

Daniel bore a striking resemblance to his father, who attended the regional premiere of Casino Royale - Daniel's first Bond venture – with his wife Kirsty back in 2006. Two years later, the couple showed their support for Daniel once again when they attended another regional premiere of Quantum of Solace.

Daniel is believed to have been by his dad's side when he passed

Despite the public support of his son, Tim previously revealed that he prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, much like Daniel.

Tim previously told the Chester Chronicle: "He doesn’t talk about me and I don’t talk about him, but naturally I am extremely proud of him as he is a very fine actor."

Daniel's dad was very 'proud' of his role in Bond

READ: Is Richard Madden the next James Bond?

The tragic news comes as Daniel's fifth and final Bond film No Time To Die is set to be released on 12 November after an initial release date of April, which was forced to be postponed due to COVID-19. The film also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Ana de Armas, while Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on the writing team.

The official synopsis reads: "In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.