Michelle Obama delivers keynote speech at inspiring event with empowering women The former First Lady appeared in a POPSUGAR event

Michelle Obama is set to deliver the keynote speech at Girl Talk, a POPSUGAR event being broadcast on Thursday, alongside other strong women like Kelly Clarkson and Kristen Bell.

The former First Lady of the United States will be appearing at the event, hosted by Sofia Wylie, to help drive action and raise awareness of adolescent girls' education across the world.

The event will also fundraise for the Girls Opportunity Alliance, which is part of the Obama Foundation.

WATCH: Michelle Obama and Jennifer Garner discuss parenting styles

The one-hour special will air at 9pm ET simultaneously on TLC and discovery+, and will also be available to watch on POPSUGAR's TikTok, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Speaking about the importance of the event, Michelle said: "Women's History Month is the perfect time to pay it forward to the next generation of girls and to ensure they receive the support that they so deeply deserve – especially after this challenging year with the pandemic."

She added: "That's why I'm excited we'll be able to come together with POPSUGAR to share the stories of the Girls Opportunity Alliance and to drive action during this pivotal moment for girls' education around the world."

Michelle isn't the only major celebrity involved, as there'll be talks with Alicia Keys, Kristen Bell, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Moana star Auli'i Cravalho among many others.

There'll also be a musical performance from Kelly Clarkson.

The former First Lady will deliver the keynote speech

Lisa Sugar, the founder and president of POPSUGAR praised the line-up, as she said: "We are so excited to welcome this star-studded roster of phenomenal talent who support the mission of Girl Talk, which is to empower young girls around the world by advancing their education."

And Kathleen Finch, the Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, Inc. added: "Empowering young women to take action and advocate for their educational aspirations is an extraordinary message to broadcast during a particularly meaningful and poignant time."

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Michelle joked that her husband, Barack Obama, enjoyed having their daughters home more than her.

Michelle is the proud mother to two daughters

The couple share two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, and both moved back home when university classes went online during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I spent all my time with them, he was President," Michelle told Kelly. "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," she added, "they are always sneaking into my room, 'what are you doing, what are you taking?'"

The former First Lady ended up admitting that while Barack found having his children back at home a "delight" she was more than ready to "kick them out the door" again.

