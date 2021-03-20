Michelle Obama opens up about daughters Sasha and Malia in amazing video with Jennifer Garner The stars both made some amazing parenting confessions

Michelle Obama enjoyed a frank mother-to-mother conversation with Jennifer Garner on Friday and the video will make your day.

The former First Lady discussed her parenting style with the Yes Day actress on Instagram and revealed her daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, don’t listen to her or husband, Barack Obama.

Michelle chatted about Jennifer’s new movie in which the parents have to say "yes" to the demands of their kids for an entire day but admitted the concept terrifies her.

WATCH: Michelle Obama and Jennifer Garner discuss parenting styles - and it's amazing!

The mum-of-two admitted: "It scares me, the possibility of living like that with my kids."

Jennifer was quick to point out that it wasn't something that should be done on a daily basis and said: "You’re not supposed to have yes day every day!"

Michelle continued to quiz Jennifer and appeared perplexed when the Hollywood actress said she's been doing Yes Day with her three children for the last nine years.

Michelle admitted her daughters don't listen to her or husband Barack Obama

"Bite your tongue, Mrs. Obama," Jennifer quipped when Michelle asked if it was a weekly or monthly ordeal.

"I do Yes Day usually at the end of the summer when I’ve run out of anything fun to do," she said, to which Michelle responded with an alternative parenting plan.

"Me and Barack [Obama] would do the opposite of Yes Day, where our kids would have to do everything we want them to do.

"Because now my kids are grown and they say no to us. And we are like ‘can we? Can we be your friend? Can we talk to you?'

Jennifer has Yes Day with her children once a year

"I think we are going to do a reverse yes day, listen to us and eat what we want to eat."

Michelle was promoting her new children's Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi.

She previously explained the exciting venture on Instagram and wrote: "It's all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two [puppets Waffle and Mochi] will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes.

"Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs - and some tips for the kitchen."

