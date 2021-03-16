Michelle Obama reveals very surprising items she took from the White House The former First Lady chose a number of select momentos

Michelle Obama and husband Barack called the White House their home for eight years, and following their exit from the famous residence, the former First Lady decided to take a few choice items with her.

This week, Michelle made a special appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which she shared some of the goodies she had kept from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 57-year-old took part in a game called Drawer Dash in which she was given ten seconds to find particular items from within her home. And her first challenge was to collect something she had taken from the White House.

WATCH: Michelle Obama reveals what she took from the White House

Michelle completed the task in minimal time – and returned with a large cardboard box. "I mean, we took everything!" she admitted, to laughter from the audience.

"We've got this tote, Easter eggs from the Easter Egg Roll, we had our own champagne," she continued, holding up a bottle. "I don't know why this is in here…

Michelle, Barack and their girls lived in the White House for eight years

"White House M&Ms… Ooooh, a yoyo!" Michelle added, showing off each item on camera. "The official White House yoyo!"

For her second challenge, Ellen asked Michelle to find something that was a "guilty pleasure". Without moving from her chair, Michelle produced a cocktail, taking a sip before exclaiming, "Wooo, this is strong... I don't even know what's in that, actually!"

Michelle's fun appearance on the show came after she gave an insight into life in lockdown with her husband and their two daughters.

Malia and Sasha moved back in with their parents during lockdown

Malia, 22, a senior at Harvard, and 19-year-old Sasha, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, were both forced to study at home last year amid COVID restrictions, and their mum revealed how her relationship with them has changed as a result.

She said that the girls "didn't come back into the house into the same set of rules, because I didn't want them to miss out on independence."

"They came back as young women and our conversations are more peer-oriented than they are mother-to-daughter," she added.

