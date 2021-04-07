Taylor Swift drops savage new song - and fans all have the same thing to say Joe Jonas may want to lay low for a few days

Taylor Swift has dropped her second unreleased track - and fans have all warned Joe Jonas to stay off the internet for a few days.

Mr Perfectly Fine was a track meant for the 2008 album Fearless but ended up on the cutting room floor.

At that time, many of the tracks on the album were about Joe, whom Taylor had dated for several months in the summer of 2008.

WATCH: Mr Perfectly Fine was released on Wednesday

Now, Taylor has now chosen to add six of these older tracks to the upcoming Fearless: Taylor's Version and Mr Perfectly Fine was released on Wednesday.

"Taylor really sent Joe Jonas a present/baby present because she knew Fearless (Taylor's Version) was coming," joked one fan as another added: "Okay Mr Perfectly Fine is so savage?? I can't stop laughing at the way she obliterated Joe Jonas.

"She is a comedian. Poor guy couldn't have seen this coming."

Taylor and Joe dated in 2008

"Joe Jonas will never be free," tweeted another fan.

But even Joe's wife Sophie Turner got in on the action, taking to Instagram Stories to share the new track and added: "It's not NOT a bop."

Taylor and Joe's relationship ended with a 27-second phone call that Taylor made public in 2009.

Sophie admitted the song was a bop

But the pair have become pals in the years since, and she sent gifts to Joe and Sophie when they welcomed their first baby in 2020.

In the song Invisible String, on album Folklore, Taylor sings: "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents."

Taylor dropped two albums in 2020 - Folklore and Evermore - and has been hard at work re-recording the six albums she has made on her previous label.

Taylor released two albums in 2020

The masters for those six albums were sold by Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun in 2019, and in 2020 he sold them on to an investment fund for a rumored $300 million.

Writing on Twitter, the Fearless singer said it was "the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge".

