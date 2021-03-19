Taylor Swift reveals sweet gift she received from Beyonce Beyonce sent Taylor the sweet gift to celebrate her Grammy achievement

Taylor Swift has had the "best Friday ever" after receiving flowers from Beyonce to celebrate her record-breaking Grammy win.

The pair both had a successful evening, with Beyonce becoming the artist with the most Grammys ever, and Taylor becoming the first female artist to win three album of the year awards.

Now, Beyonce has sent the 31-year-old a gorgeous bouquet of pink and white flowers which Taylor shared with fans.

Taylor shared the gorgeous flowers she received

"Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace and greatness Beyonce and suddenly its the best Friday ever!" Taylor posted.

"Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!"

Bey's letter read: "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family."

The flowers sent from Beyonce

The picture also showed Taylor's cat Olivia was a big fan of the flowers, investigating the petals.

Taylor even joked: "Olivia loves them too!"

Taylor won her third album of the year award on music's biggest night. It was the only award the superstar won, and she accepted it with collaborators Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Laura Sisk, and Jon Low.

The Grammy win for album of the year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the award three years in a row.

Taylor and Beyonce, in 2016, have been pals for years

Billie Eilish took home record of the year for Everything I Wanted, Megan thee Stallion won best new artist, and H.E.R accepted the award for best song for I Can't Breathe.

Harry Styles won his first Grammy for best pop solo performance, and Dua Lipa won best pop vocal album.

Beyonce now has a grand total of 27 Grammy awards, after she took home four on the night.

