Mark Walhlberg shares rare picture of all four children for heartfelt reason The action star shares his children with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg has shared a rare picture of all four children as he pays tribute to his mother.

The action star is dad to four children, sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, and daughters Ella, 17, and Grace, 11, and posted a throwback of the five of them together with his wife Rhea and his mom.

"Miss you grandma," he captioned the picture, which saw his mom Alma cuddling into her granddaughter Grace. Mark was on her other side, while daughter-in-law Rhea stood above them, behind the couch.

Alma, the mom of nine children, died after a long battle wirh dementia. Mark revealed the sad news on Sunday, writing: "My angel. Rest in peace."

Alma, 78, was also the star of the family docu-series Wahlburgers.

"I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," shared Mark's brother Donnie on Sunday.

Alongside a video, he added: "My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

Alma was married to her husband Donald for 17 years but they divorced in 1982 after welcoming nine children - Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, Mark, Michelle, Debbie and Tracey.

In July 2020, Donnie took to social media to share an update, revealing that she is "often confused but somehow still Alma."

"I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he shared. "She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes."

