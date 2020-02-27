Mark Wahlberg explains confrontation at his father-daughter dance

Opening up on Ellen, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has addressed a recent confrontation between himself and a school DJ during a father-daughter dance. Attending alongside his youngest daughter Grace - whom he shares with wife, Rhea Durham - Mark revealed that an altercation had occurred at the event over the DJ's inappropriate choice of songs. Speaking to the US host, the father-of-four explained: "I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, 'this is not an edited version of this song.' There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls, no good, I told the DJ, I said, 'What are you doing? I'm hearing f-bombs and this and that', that's not okay." Ensuring that the songs were swiftly changed over to more appropriate ones, the A-lister has often admitted to being an overprotective parent when it comes to his four children.

Mark with his wife Rhea and their 10-year-old daughter Grace

A doting dad to Ella, 16, Michael, 13, Brendan, 11 and Grace, 10, during the 2017 red carpet premiere for his film Transformers: The Last Knight, Mark hilariously admitted to ET that while he is ready for any trouble that comes his way, the one thing he can't handle is his eldest daughter having a dating life.

Mark and Rhea with their two daughters, Ella and Grace

Later explaining on The Graham Norton Show that his daughter Ella had recently attracted the attention of a young man, Mark recalled the moment he first met his daughter's date: "I was ready...I had a couple of my buddies there and all of a sudden him and his mum come in and I'm like 'hey - so what do you do at school? Do you have any other extra curricular activities?'" Sending the audience into fits of laughter, Mark said that "the perfect scenario for her [Ella] is to find one boy who she's with forever and will treat her like a princess." We're not crying you are!

